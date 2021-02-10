Florida Georgia Line to Host Livestream Benefiting Nashville Businesses Impacted by December Bombing

"We can't think of a better reason to hit the stage at FGL House in support of our fellow downtown Nashville merchants affected by the bombing," the country duo said of their partnership with Amazon Music

On Wednesday, it was announced that the country duo (comprised of Brian Kelley, 35, and Tyler Hubbard, 34) have teamed up with Amazon Music to announce their virtual live show, titled Life Rolls on from the FGL House. The upcoming concert — which premieres on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. EST on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and within the Amazon Music mobile app — is in support of the pair's new album Life Rolls On, out Friday. The two will participate in a Q&A session hosted by CMT's Cody Alan ahead of their performance.

Florida Georgia Line will be entertaining listeners from inside their downtown Nashville restaurant and bar, FGL House. The virtual event will benefit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund in efforts to provide monetary grants to local businesses that were impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

"We've definitely been missing the road, our band, and especially our fans," Florida Georgia Line said in a joint statement. "We can't think of a better reason to team up with our CMT family and hit the stage at FGL House in support of our fellow downtown Nashville merchants affected by the bombing."

"With the help of our friends at Amazon Music, we'll be playing and live streaming tunes from Life Rolls On, and can't wait to share some good vibes with our community. Tune in y'all!"

Florida Georgia Line, Amazon Music, CMT and Big Machine Label Group have each donated to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund, while fans can make their own donations during the livestream via Tiltify.