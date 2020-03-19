Florida Georgia Line Gives Nashville Restaurant Employees $1K Each During Closure — Totaling $117K

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are helping where they can.

On Wednesday, the Florida Georgia Line duo posted a video on Instagram, announcing that they would be offering financial assistance to the employees of their Nashville restaurant, FGL House, which recently closed amid coronavirus concerns. The musicians committed to giving $1,000 to each of the staff members — a total of $117,000.

“We really hope this helps out in a time of need,” Hubbard, 33, said in the clip. “We very vividly remember what it’s like to be in the service industry.”

“We’re so grateful for everyone who helps make our restaurant run,” added Kelley, 34.

“@fglhouse would be nothing without our amazing staff,” the two captioned the post. “We know it takes a village, and we’re so thankful for all 117 of you and we hope this helps out while the bar and restaurant is closed.”

Hubbard and Kelley said they felt “inspired” to make the generous commitment after fellow country star Dierks Bentley announced that he would be giving a grand to the 90 hourly employees at his Nashville bar, Whiskey Row, while it’s closed.

“We’ve been blessed by y’all and we are excited to follow @dierksbentley lead here and #giveback. With much love and gratitude – bk and T,” they added in their caption.

On Sunday, FGL House — which serves “Southern food with a California flair” — officially announced that it would be shutting down “until further notice” in accordance with government public health guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This decision follows the recommendation of Nashville Public Health Officials and Mayor Cooper,” wrote the eatery on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to our neighbors and the Nashville Hospitality Community during this uncertain time and we continue to look forward to serving you in the future.”

Bars, restaurants and other gathering spaces across the country have either closed completely or transitioned to only carry out and deliveries, as new regulations aim to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Bentley, 44, revealed his plans to help out the staff at his bar during its shutdown, saying that his “heart goes out” to those whose jobs are affected amid the virus spread.

“Just gave last call at @whiskeyrownashville as we close the doors for a while,” Bentley wrote on Instagram. “My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips. I am going to immediately give each of our 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation.”

Bentley also urged other restauranteurs to follow suit and prioritize the well-being of their employees.

“@riothospitalitygroup and I encourage all bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc the best they can,” he added. “Lower Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville. Let’s make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen.”