Florida Georgia Line to Celebrate New Album with iHeartMedia Virtual Event — Get the First Look!

Florida Georgia Line fans won't have to wait too long to hear the duo perform tracks from their newest album.

On Friday, iHeartMedia will host the iHeartCounty Album Release Party with Florida Georgia Line in celebration of the duo's latest album, Life Rolls On, released on Feb. 12.

The virtual stream and radio broadcast will be hosted by iHeartRadio's Brooke Taylor and will feature a performance from the band, an exclusive interview and needle drops from the duo's new album. The event will stream on LiveXLive and broadcast across iHeartMedia's Mainstream Country radio stations at 7 p.m. local time.

In an exclusive clip from the event, the country duo (comprised of Brian Kelley, 35, and Tyler Hubbard, 34) perform their song "Always Gonna Love You" from the new album.

Kelley and Hubbard sing the romantic track while on stage with their full band in the background.

Another exclusive clip reveals that Florida Georgia Line will perform their popular track "Meant To Be" with country artist RaeLynn. The original Grammy-nominated track features Bebe Rexha.

In the sneak peek, RaeLynn joins the duo on stage for the song, looking chic in an oversized white denim coat and white leather boots.

This isn't the first time RaeLynn has teamed up with the duo.

In November 2019, RaeLynn signed with Round Here Records, a label formed by Florida Georgia Line's Hubbard and Kelley.