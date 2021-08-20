Florida Georgia Line Cancels 2021 Tour Due to COVID: 'So Bummed'

Band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said they "can't wait to be back out when the time is right"

Florida Georgia Line's upcoming I Love My Country Tour just wasn't meant to be.

The highly anticipated slate of shows has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "out of an abundance of caution," the duo announced on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together," Tyler Hubbard said in a statement. "We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we're keeping our fans and crew safe. It's unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y'all understand. We love our fans and can't wait to be back out when the time is right."

RELATED VIDEO: BTS Cancels Long-Awaited Map of the Soul World Tour

The I Love My Country Tour 2021 had 29 scheduled stops, and was set to kick off at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 24, before wrapping up in Seattle on Nov. 20.

"Although we've been able to see some of y'all at shows recently, everyone's continued safety has been weighing heavy on us," Brian Kelley, 35, added. "To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn't do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon."

Hubbard, 34, released an additional note on his Instagram account, writing, "We've been faced with one of the toughest decisions we've had to make [in] a while. Due to the rising COVID cases and risk of putting our family, band and crew, friends, and fans in harm's way, we've decided it's best to cancel the fall tour. This breaks our hearts as we were excited to get back out and throw a party for the fans. We are so disappointed. I love you all. The support and encouragement has meant so much."

The band will next appear with its "Lil Bit" collaborator Nelly in an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads airing Sept. 1.

A release announcing the cancellation noted that fans who have already purchased tickets do not need to take any action to obtain a refund, and refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Florida Georgia Line is just the latest band to hit the brakes on upcoming performances; on Thursday, BTS announced the cancellation of its world tour BTS Map of the Soul, while Nine Inch Nails pulled out of the remainder of its 2021 performances.

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to surge in the United States thanks to the highly contagious delta variant. More than 900,000 people are hospitalized with the virus countrywide, and the U.S. is averaging more than 800 newly reported deaths a day, according to The New York Times.