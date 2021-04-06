Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Announces Solo EP BK’s Wave Pack: 'Time to Set Sail'

The country singer’s first solo project out April 13 will offer "a snapshot into my world and the life I'm living"

Brian Kelley is making waves with his first solo project!

The country singer, 35, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will be releasing his EP, BK's Wave Pack, on April 13. This will be Kelley's first standalone project while being a member of country duo Florida Georgia Line with Tyler Hubbard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's time to set sail! 🌊 I'm beyond excited to announce #BKsWavePack EP drops one week from today on 4/13," wrote Kelley. "Bringing summertime a little early with 'Beach Cowboy,' 'Made By The Water,' 'Party On The Beach' and 'Sunday Service in the Sand.'"

The self-proclaimed "beach cowboy" has been teasing the forthcoming release of solo music for the past few days, posting a video on March 31 with the caption: "There's a new kind of cowboy in town... who's ready to ride this wave?"

"My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I'm living – whether it's a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand," said Kelley in a press release Tuesday. "And you don't always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go. 'Beach Cowboy' is a way of life and state of mind."

The four songs on the EP are a mix of " party-all-day Pop" and "love-all-night Country" as Kelley co-produced the entire project with country songwriter Corey Crowder.

While both Kelley and Hubbard are currently pursuing solo endeavors, as Hubbard released his single "Undivided" featuring Tim McGraw in January, the duo assured fans that Florida Georgia Line would not be breaking up.

"It's a beautiful place to be, like BK said, to be able to venture out and have a voice of our own and have individuality a little bit. We've always been a package deal," Hubbard said. "Just to clarify, FGL is not breaking up so anyone who says that, from the mouth of Tyler and BK."