Here's to the Good Times! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Florida Georgia Line at Their Ryman Auditorium Show

Their wives also joined in on the fun! Hayley Hubbard, who is pregnant with her second child, a boy, joined husband Tyler while Brittney Marie Kelley was hand-in-hand with husband Brian.
The couple, who are parents to 17-month-old daughter Olivia Rose, are expecting their baby boy in August.
John Shearer/Getty
“There is a magical feeling when you walk into the Ryman and this is a place that has always been on our bucket list to play. We couldn’t wait to bring our FGL vibes to the Mother Church!” said Brian.
John Shearer/Getty
“The first time Brian and I heard ourselves on the radio was on SiriusXM. So, to come together now for our first full-blown concert at the Ryman is really special,” Tyler said.
Kelley and Hubbard also played their hits “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” and “Meant to Be.”
The private show aired live on Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00 pm CT on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel.
“Since being played first on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Tyler and Brian have been unstoppable, and for them to play the Mother Church of Country Music will be a cherished memory for their many fans,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM.
