Flatland Cavalry Drummer Jason Albers Marries Fiancée Elizabeth Pace: 'Always Felt Right'

Flatland Cavalry drummer Jason Albers is celebrating his happily ever after!

The musician, 30, and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee on July 23 after six years of dating.

"I felt she was the one when I felt like we could communicate beyond words," Jason says. "It has always felt right with her."

Jason and Elizabeth, 28, were married by their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright, and though they didn't write their own vows, they did set aside time for a special personal moment ahead of the ceremony.

"We did write letters to each other that we read separately right before the ceremony," says Elizabeth. "I think this gave us a chance to be truly vulnerable, and it felt more intimate."

Jason and Elizabeth Albers

The bride walked down the aisle in a dress from Suzanne Neville London at Marie Gabriel Couture Bridal before a guest list that included friends and family that flew in from Texas, where Jason's family lives, and Indiana, where Elizabeth is from.

"Friends came from all over the country, essentially making it feel like a destination wedding," Elizabeth says. "Everyone made an effort to come to the Nashville area and we don't take that lightly. We wanted to cherish this moment with them as much as possible."

In keeping with the family theme, the couple chose a "very special" pair of wedding rings that they bought at Koerber's Fine Jewelry, a local jewelry store in Elizabeth's hometown.

"It's where her dad bought her mom's wedding ring, her brother-in-law bought her sister's wedding ring and her brother bought her sister-in-law's wedding ring," Jason says. "It's a special family bond we all share now."

Elizabeth, who works in artist management/merchandise at Make Wake Artists, also kept her family close through her "something old," a pearl bracelet that her grandmother, mother and sister all wore on their respective wedding days.

Guests chowed down on barbecue chicken and potatoes, and their sweet tooths were satisfied with a spread of donuts from Nashville's Five Daughters Bakery.

Their favorite part of the night, though, was a special dance they shared in private after all of their guests had left the reception area.

"'I Just Called to Say I Love You' by Stevie Wonder came on, and all of the emotions poured out," Elizabeth says. "Travel and distance has been a constant part of our relationship as a former broadcast journalist and touring musician. Early in our relationship, Jason sent me that song while he was on the road and it's been special to us ever since. It was the perfect way to end our night."

The big day was a long time coming for the couple, who first met at a local bar in Lubbock, Texas, in 2016.

At the time, Elizabeth was working as a broadcast journalist at KLBK News, while Jason was finishing his Master's degree in occupational therapy at Texas Tech University.

"On the weekends, Jason would tour with his band, Flatland Cavalry, as the drummer," she says. "They played two nights at a local bar called Blue Light Live, where I showed up with my new work friends. Jason found me after the show, and the rest is history."

Over the years, they kept their bond strong, as Jason knew early on that Elizabeth was a keeper.

"I'm usually the nervous chatter type and early in the relationship I realized how calm and aware she was of everything going on around her," he says. We got close pretty quickly and really balanced each other out. We picked up on the same things, pointed at something and just both knew what was going on, like a sixth sense."

Elizabeth, meanwhile, knew they had something special based on the sense of stability Jason has always provided.

"Jason gives me a sense of calm," she says. "Whether it's moving to a new state, traveling for work or facing a new challenge, Jason has always made me feel like everything will be okay."

The couple are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a new destination for both that they are "very excited to explore."