The rising country singer and his fiancée tied the knot on Tuesday after three years together

Filmore and Paige Korte Are Married! All the Details from Their 'Intimate' Barefoot Beach Wedding

There's officially no "Other Girl" for Tyler Filmore.

On Tuesday, the rising country singer, 31, married his fiancée, Paige Korte, after three years together — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Keeping cautious amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Filmore and Korte, 27, a cardiac sonographer at a Nashville hospital, tied the knot in a "very intimate" ceremony in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on the same beach where Korte's parents got engaged 32 years ago.

"The entire day incorporated small touches," the couple tells PEOPLE. "The coordinates of where we [got] married are the same coordinates that are stamped on Tyler's ring. We also hand-rolled cigars with our last name, Filmore, on them."

Image zoom Paige Korte and Tyler Filmore Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

The couple said their "I Dos" in front of close friends and family, including maids of honor Brooke Korte and Dana Sheehan, bridesmaids Taylor Gablehouse, Julia Rogers, Jenna Root and Taylor Morin, best men Chris Perkins and Drew Filmore and groomsmen Zach Abend, John Luke Carter, Blake Wellington, Cam Lutz and Dusty Barker.

Image zoom Tyler Filmore, Paige Korte and their bridal party Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

As can be seen in their wedding video above, their two dogs, Wrangler and Nala, were also a part of the big day.

Filmore's bus driver, Rick Griffith, married the couple, who both wrote their own vows. David Kodner Personal Jeweler did the rings.

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

The groom wore a tux by ASOS — and ultimately decided to keep his signature man bun. The bride wore a lace-embroidered Enzoani dress and both went barefoot on the beach.

Korte kept with the age-old tradition of wearing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. Her "something old" was her mother's wedding earrings, her "something new" was her dress, her "something borrowed" was Filmore's grandmother's pearl and diamond ring and her "something blue" was her mother's blue sapphire wedding band.

Image zoom Tyler Filmore Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Image zoom Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

At the reception, which was held in the backyard of Korte's parents' home nearby the beach where they got married, Filmore and Korte picked "Marry Me" by Train for their first dance as a married couple.

They then danced the night away with a "silent disco" on the "custom-made dance floor over the pool" of the home. The fathers of the bride and groom, the maids of honor and best men all gave speeches, and naked style hummingbird cake was served for dessert.

Image zoom Paige Korte and Tyler Filmore Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

After getting engaged in June, Filmore and Korte decided now was the right time to get married because they "always wanted a fall wedding on the beach." The couple first met three years ago at a Tin Roof restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina, and had a long-distance relationship for a year before Korte moved to Nashville, where the pair now live together.

"After being together for three years, we've figured out a few tricks," Filmore says. "Paige switched to working the weekends so she's able to be home during the week when I'm home. We consistently prioritize each other's needs and put each other first."

Image zoom Paige Korte and Tyler Filmore Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

As to what they're most excited about married life, Filmore jokes it's "getting health insurance." Korte, on the other hand, says it's "getting to be with the love of my life forever."

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick

Before forever, though, comes the honeymoon, which the couple has decided to spend in the Rocky Mountains due to the pandemic. When it's safe to do so, they plan to have a second honeymoon in Europe.

Image zoom Tyler Filmore and Paige Korte Tristan Cusick @tristancusick