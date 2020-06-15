The rising country singer proposed to his girlfriend of three years Paige Korte during Memorial Day weekend in May

Filmore Is Engaged! Country Singer Proposes to Paige Korte: 'Thankful to Have Found My Person'

Tyler Filmore is engaged!

The country artist, 31, proposed to his girlfriend of three years Paige Korte during Memorial Day weekend in May, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

"I've written so many songs about love and finding 'the one' that when it actually happened, I couldn't believe it," Filmore tells PEOPLE about his engagement to Korte, a 26-year-old cardiac sonographer at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

Image zoom Filmore and Paige Korte Photos by Drew Filmore

"I'm excited to share my whole life with her from days at home on the couch to life on the road. I'm beyond thankful to have found my person!" he says.

The couple met at a Tin Roof restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina, and had a long-distance relationship for a year before Korte moved to Nashville, where the pair now live together with their two dogs Wrangler and Nala.

Image zoom Filmore and Paige Korte with their dogs Photos by Drew Filmore

In the proposal video, shared on Filmore's YouTube page, the "Slower" singer gives a heartfelt speech while on bended knee.

"Paige, I loved you ever since the moment I met you. I knew I was going to spend forever with you. I had written this down a million times but it's completely lost on me at the moment. I can't imagine spending my life with anybody else other than you," he says. "You're the most special human, beautiful inside and out that I've ever met. If the last three years were any sign of the rest of my life, I can't wait to spend it with you. Will you make me the happiest man in the world?"

Image zoom Filmore and Paige Korte Photos by Drew Filmore

Prior to the proposal, Filmore shared an original unreleased song that he wrote for his bride-to-be called "We'll Be," which was written with Mitchell Tenpenny and Michael Whitworth.