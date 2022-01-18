Fancy Hagood to Host Trailblazers Radio, a New Apple Music Country Radio Show: 'It's So Important'

Fancy Hagood is adding radio host to his already impressive résumé.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the 30-year-old country singer will be hosting a new radio show, launching Wednesday, on Apple Music Country.

Titled Trailblazers Radio with Fancy Hagood, the new series will "celebrate the groundbreaking artists and sounds that have shaped country music" while also putting a focus on "the bold risk-takers who helped expand and change the face of the genre and more," according to a press release.

The inaugural episode of the new radio show will find Hagood introducing listeners to the series as he shares music from some fellow trailblazing artists, among the likes of Kacey Musgraves, The War and Treaty and Lil Nas X.

Apple Music has also curated a companion playlist that will go along with the new series. The set of songs will be frequently updated to highlight various artists.

fancy hagood Credit: Trailblazers Radio with Fancy Hagood on Apple Music Country

In a statement, Hagood explains that he is celebrating trailblazers in country music because they are people who "aren't just doing this for themselves, they're doing it to make room for people that haven't had a seat at the table."

"And I'm just very inspired by that, and I'm really ready to dive into this music," he notes.

fany hagood Fancy Hagood | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Joking around that he doesn't "know whose idea it was to give me my own show," the "Goodbye" musician adds, "Thank God they did. This is fun. I can say whatever I want, which is not always a thing when you're a musician."

"I have felt very limited in my career about what I can say, what I can reveal about myself, what I can talk about, and I am loving this moment in music where so many artists are coming forward and being themselves unapologetically," Hagood continues. "I think it's so important for marginalized people and artists from those groups, getting the spotlight, getting to lead the way, and change the narrative that has been the same for so long. That's what Trailblazers Radio is all about, is people just being themselves."