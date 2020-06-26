"It is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894," Faith Hill argued

Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change State Flag, Says It's a 'Direct Symbol of Terror'

Faith Hill is drawing attention to the Mississippi state flag, urging that her home state change the controversial design to better reflect today's culture.

On Thursday, the country singer called out the Mississippi legislature on Twitter, asking them to vote Friday on "ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi."

The current state flag features three horizontal stripes in red, white, and blue and a red square with a symbol of the Confederate battle flag.

In Hill's comments, she explained that while "many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride," it is important for people to realize the flag includes "a direct symbol of terror for our brothers and sisters."

"I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state," the 52-year-old artist shared. "When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music."

"Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag)," she urged.

According to the Associated Press, Mississippi is the only state across the U.S. to still have the Confederate emblem on its flag.

It was originally added to the flag as backlash for the political power that African Americans gained during Reconstruction after the Civil War, the outlet reported.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week that if the state legislators vote to change the flag, he would not stand in the way.

"If they get those votes, a veto would be pointless," Reeves wrote on Facebook, via the AP. "The debate would be over, and the flag would change."

Other legislators have suggested replacing the Confederate symbol with the words "In God We Trust," which Attorney General Lynn Fitch said would better "reflect the love, compassion, and conviction of our people."

Hill isn't the only musician to speak out against the flag.

On Thursday, Paramore's Hayley Williams also called out the Mississippi legislature to vote on a new flag, reflecting on the "racial inequalities" that she noticed growing up in Meridian, Mississippi.

"I remember noticing racial inequities from a very young age but i certainly did not realize then that there was anything that could be done about it...yet tomorrow, there's opportunity!" she tweeted.

Williams added, "I'm speaking on this in effort to honor the good memories i have kept from my childhood in Meridian and to (in a way that feels too small) give support back to the young black people who i know made a significant impact on my musical journey..."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: