Faith Hill to Present at 2022 CMT Music Awards — Her First Time Back in 12 Years!

Faith Hill is returning to the CMT Music Awards!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the country star, 54, will grace the stage at this year's awards ceremony on Monday evening.

Hill, alongside her 1883 costar, Isabel May, will present the coveted video of the year award, which will be the final and biggest award given out during the night's festivities.

The occasion will mark Hill and May's first awards show appearance together, as well as Hill's first time at the CMT Music Awards in over a decade. The "Breathe" singer last appeared at the event 12 years ago in 2010.

By April 11, the six nominees will then be narrowed down to a top three. Voting for the top video will take place all the way through the live show, before the honor is awarded at the end of the night.

Faith Hill and Isabel May Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Ballerini, 28, is set to co-host the fan-voted country music show with Anthony Mackie. She'll also perform her new single "Heartfirst."