Faith Hill Celebrates Husband Tim McGraw's Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My One and Only'

Faith Hill is celebrating her husband Tim McGraw on his birthday.

The "Humble and Kind" singer turned 54 on Saturday and his wife marked the occasion with a fun throwback photo of the couple, featuring McGraw holding Hill in an embrace and planting a kiss.

"Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only," Hill, 53, captioned the photo. "I love you 💥💥💥❤️"

The pair of country stars fell in love when Hill was an opening act on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, and they now share three daughters: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

"We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love," McGraw previously told PEOPLE about falling in love while touring in their twenties. By Oct. 6 of 1996 McGraw and Hill were married. Shortly after in December, they announced that they were expecting their first child, Gracie.

McGraw also previously opened up about raising his children with Hill.

"We have raised very, very independent, vocal young ladies, and I'm very proud of that," he said last August.

"They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in," McGraw continued. "They don't tolerate injustice for anybody and they speak up about it. I'm really proud of that."

Leading up to the couple's 24th wedding anniversary in October, McGraw teased that their time together is more "like 82 years" in the entertainment industry.

"It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven," he joked in an interview with E! News.

For their anniversary, McGraw posted a long tribute on Instagram, writing, "24 yrs....... These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments. We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together."

"U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things," he added. "It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."