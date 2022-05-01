Tim McGraw got a special pre-show surprise from his wife, band, and crew in honor of his 55th birthday on Sunday

Faith Hill Surprises Tim McGraw with a Birthday Serenade While He Warms Up for a Show

Faith Hill Surprises Tim McGraw with Birthday Serenade While he Warms up for Show. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdBern8D_T3

Tim McGraw was in for a sweet surprise on Sunday, courtesy of his wife Faith Hill!

The country star, who just turned 55, shared a video on Instagram documenting the heartwarming birthday surprise Hill had in store.

While McGraw warmed up for a show backstage, Hill snuck in behind him with a cake, candles, and a whole crew to join her in a round of "Happy Birthday."

As Hill walked in, McGraw himself was singing, and a smile broke out on his face as he realized his warmup had turned into a joyful serenade led by his wife of over 20 years.

Hill even added her own little riff to the conclusion of the song, which McGraw clearly seemed to enjoy while the makeshift birthday party clapped for him.

On top of the sweet gesture from Hill and the gang, McGraw also got birthday shoutouts from the country musicians currently supporting him on tour. Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis all took a moment to share their own birthday wishes for McGraw.

"It's been such an honor and a pleasure opening for you," Kay shared before blowing McGraw a kiss. "I hope you have the best day ever, you deserve it."

Davis also expressed how much he appreciated being able to celebrate together out on tour. "I really hope it's the greatest," he said.

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

The night before McGraw's birthday, Dickerson even urged the crowd to sing him "Happy Birthday." While he strummed along on the acoustic guitar, a chorus of voices from the crowd held down the classic birthday song.

In a personal video message where he spoke directly to McGraw, Dickerson shared how happy he was to celebrate McGraw's big day out on the road together. "This is going to be your best year yet my man," he concluded.

Although Hill may not be on tour performing with McGraw, the pair has always been supportive of each other's endeavors and have often performed together in the past.

tim mcgraw and faith hill Credit: tnt

Recently, Hill even joined McGraw in another passion project: acting. Hill stars alongside McGraw in the hit show 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone.

Beyond supporting each other through the high moments in life, McGraw has also been candid about how important Hill's support has been through harder times.

Speaking to Esquire in August 2021, McGraw opened up about how, when he was struggling with sobriety and realized he wanted to make a change, Hill was the first person he went to.

"I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life," he said.

McGraw shared in the same interview all the things that his and Hill's relationship and the family they've made have taught him about love (the couple share three daughters: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20).