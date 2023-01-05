Faith Hill Shares 'Rare' Footage of Tim McGraw Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo: 'Enjoy — You're Welcome'

Olivia Rodrigo, you have a fan in Tim McGraw.

Faith Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her fellow country icon husband singing and dancing to Rodrigo's No. 1 hit "Good 4 U" while in the car, telling fans that it's a "rare" look into his private life.

"This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," wrote Hill, 55, referencing the pair's three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21,.

In the clip, McGraw, can be seen rocking out to the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's music while donning a blue henley shirt, khaki pants and a baseball cap.

"I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts," continued her caption. "Regardless….. It's worth it💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼"

She then offered some wisdom for fans, writing, "Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim's moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present."

"Enjoy," concluded Hill's note. "You're welcome 💗💗💗💗"

In the comments underneath the post, fans expressed excitement toward seeing McGraw's dance moves. However, many commenters expressed disappointment toward the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer for not wearing a seatbelt in the clip.

"Thanks for sharing with us! Make him put his seatbelt on next time," wrote one fan. "We must protect this man at all costs."

Meanwhile, Tanya Tucker commented a series of heart emojis.

Last month, McGraw shared photos of their family dressed as characters from the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola-directed crime epic The Godfather via Instagram.

" 'The Godfather' dinner theme night last night...Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" he wrote in the caption.

Responding in the comments section of the post, Audrey quipped, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration."

Gracie also posted a series of photos from the occasion on her Instagram account, captioning the post with a quote from the movie, "Never go against the family. Buonasera, Buonasera."