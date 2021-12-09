"He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership," Hill says about McGraw

Faith Hill Opens Up About Losing Her Father to Lewy Body Dementia: 'Tim Would Visit Him Daily'

Tim and Faith's marriage has remained strong and steady through rough patches in both of their lives.

Looking back on their 25 years of marriage, "We just feel fortunate and blessed and grateful for our kids and all the things we've gone through, the ups and downs" Tim McGraw, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story of the life he and wife Faith Hill have built together.

Like any relationship, theirs has been put to the test over the years, recently by the loss of Hill's father, Ted Perry, in 2019.

"It was a long passing," says Hill, 54, whose mother, Edna, had died in 2016. "It's difficult to lose parents just a couple of years apart and watch them pass right in front of you. My dad had Lewy body dementia and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don't recognize."

For Hill, her father's death was made a little easier to bear because of the support of her husband.

"My dad adored Tim and Tim would visit him daily," she says. "He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership."

The strength of that partnership has helped Tim, whose own father, major league pitcher Tug McGraw, died in 2004 (his mom Betty turned 73 in March), through challenging times of his own as he's battled to control his drinking over the years.

"It's always a struggle. It's never not a struggle," says McGraw, who turned to his wife for help confronting his problem 13 years ago and has lived a healthier life since. "Those demons always come back. But you always have a partner that's willing to fight them with you. We made a commitment to each other a long time ago that we're not going to give up. It's too easy to give up."

The couple, who are starring in their first acting project together, 1883, a prequel series to Yellowstone that premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount +, say that dedication is at the heart of their marriage.

"When you love someone, you commit to be there for them for the highs, the lows, anytime," Hill says. "You face the struggles."