Faith Hill to Launch a Daytime Talk Show with Kellie Pickler

Faith Hill is aiming for a Martha Stewart moment.

The country singer will executive-produce a daytime talk show.

Fellow country singer Kellie Pickler will join Hill to cohost the still-untitled syndicated series, which will focus on lifestyle topics including cooking, home design and gardening and will be filmed in Hill’s native Nashville. And the music stars are teaming up with another daytime bigwig: Oprah production alum Lisa Erspamer.

Hill, 48, is excited to work with Pickler, 29.

“This is a woman of so many talents,” Hill said. “Kellie is smart, compassionate, funny, quick-witted and has a heart for service – the work she’s done with the USO and our service men and women is no secret.

“She possesses the ability to reach far beyond the camera and into the hearts of people, allowing you to feel immediately connected to her. There was no question in my mind that she should be a big part of this show.”

The series isn’t Pickler’s first foray into TV, of course. She was discovered on American Idol in 2005, won the Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and has guest-hosted on other daytime programs like The View and The Chew. Plus, her new reality series with husband Kyle Jacobs, I Love Kellie Pickler, will premiere in November.

And Hill’s move from the studio to the small screen is just the latest line on her impressive résumé. Her last major project was a Las Vegas residency at the Venetian with husband Tim McGraw in 2013.

