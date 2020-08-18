Tim McGraw’s 15th studio album, Here on Earth, will be released on Friday

Faith Hill Celebrates Tim McGraw's New Album with Family Party: 'We Are So Proud of This Man!'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are keeping the spark alive after 25 years of marriage.

Hill, 52, shared a romantic video of her and McGraw, 53, slow dancing to "Damn Sure Do," one of the tracks off of McGraw's upcoming album, Here on Earth, dropping Friday.

The "There You'll B" singer organized an intimate family album release party to celebrate her beau's latest project amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country stars, who fell in love in 1996 when Hill was an opening act on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour, share daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18.

"We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever," Hill wrote. "An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded."

She also said it was "a night we will never forget," and called McGraw "the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women."

Both Hill and McGraw have shared glimpses of their down-to-earth home life throughout the pandemic: planting flowers, horseback riding and celebrating their daughter Maggie's graduation from Stanford University and youngest daughter Audrey's graduation from high school.

In 2018, country music's longest-reigning power couple opened up to PEOPLE about what makes their love last (hint: date nights, prayer and being your spouse's biggest fan helps).

"Tim is the absolute best entertainer, hands down," Hill said at the time. "He can bring a crowd to their feet with the motion of his hand. He knows how to deliver songs to the fans and make them feel like he's singing to them." McGraw counters, "She's such a powerhouse that it forces me to raise my game every night."

If Hill's ringing endorsement is any indication, McGraw fans have a lot to look forward to with Here on Earth.