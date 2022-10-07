When it came down to the creation of Everette's new music video for their new song "Make Me Want One," the emerging country duo with the gritty sound knew exactly the characters they wanted to portray.

"We wanted to be like the old sales guys from the '50s," says Anthony Olympia with a laugh about the music video premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "There is a part where Brent [Rupard] tries the fake cigarette and coughs. It was so comical and so perfect. I almost had to leave the room because I kept laughing every time."

"I used to dabble with cigarettes back in the day and haven't touched one in years," interjects Rupard, who alongside his longtime Kentucky friend and bandmate made their Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year. "So yeah, it felt a little weird to grab that Zippo lighter and light up. It wasn't even real, but it did take me back."

Everette. Robby Klein

The two then share a moment of collective laughter, admitting that they don't expect to win any awards for their portrayals in the new music video. Nevertheless, the country rockers who continue making some major country music waves with courtesy of their salt-of-the-earth songwriting style say they love having the chance to play a new role every once in a while.

"It is fun to put on new skin and present the song in a unique way sometimes," says Rupard. "Sometimes you write it, and you have one vision in your head and then the video is sometimes a little bit different, which is really fun because songs have so many different angles that people can then interpret it any way they want."

It's this continued interpretation that Everette says they are looking forward to fans experiencing via the release of their new album Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot: Side B, an album in which the country duo co-wrote every song and a more than worthy follow-up to the critically acclaimed Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking: Side A.

"When we released Side A, it was during the pandemic and so the plan was to release it and then a few months later release Side B, but the pandemic continued for a bit, so we held off," says Rupard of the album, which is already garnering rave reviews for cuts such as their addictive track "Gonna Be A Problem." "So yeah, the anticipation is strong with this one."

"It's kind of like having kids," says Olympia. "They're born and then you're raising them and then they finally turn 18 and you let them out of the house to go start making money and, you know, maybe make you some money." He laughs. "It's like, 'Go, make me proud!'"

Everette. Courtesy BBR Music Group

Certainly, the time span between album creation and album release certainly has left Everette with new eyes to see the collection within.

"As life changes around you, some of these songs take on a new life," says Olympia. "There are definitely some songs that have evolved a bit."

Take for example, "Get By."

"I feel like the idea is timeless," continues Olympia. "Since the beginning of existence, we are all just here trying to survive. But since we recorded that song, my wife and I have had another child and now, we have two. And professionally, we are touring more and just trying to get by." He pauses. "I guess now we are just always dealing with a different set of circumstances."

Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot: Side B also includes the songs that almost got away, including the intriguing "She Got That from Me."

"We wrote it and did a demo and I think it was on hold for a minute with Rascal Flatts, and they wanted to change some lyrics and so we rewrote it and rewrote it," Rupard remembers. "I remember revisiting it and just thinking about how much I loved it. There are so many love songs about getting your heart broke, but this one just takes the other angle."

It's certainly one sure to make quite an impression during their live show as they head out on the road with The Cadillac Three this fall.

"There is just so something so human about going to a live show and having that energy pass between the artist and the audience is so incredible," concludes Olympia. "People need connection more than ever and music just naturally does that."