Go Behind-the-Scenes with Everette as They Make Their Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos

Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia stepped into the circle for the first time on Jan. 29 with family and friends on hand to support them. The country duo next hit the road with Brother Osborne for a string of shows throughout March

By Everette February 02, 2022 06:00 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Nicole Marchesi

We're forever thankful for every door that has opened along the way that led us to our Grand Ole Opry debut!

2 of 10

Credit: Nicole Marchesi

Double the trouble, double the fun, double the blessings.

3 of 10

Credit: Nicole Marchesi

We couldn't imagine stepping out into the circle without the love and support of our beautiful wives.

4 of 10

Credit: Nicole Marchesi

Almost two decades of making music together brought us to this extraordinary moment.

5 of 10

Credit: Nicole Marchesi

Your guitars become some of your most faithful friends. They hang onto you whether you're in an empty dive or a packed Opry.

6 of 10

Credit: Nicole Marchesi

No matter where we're going or where we've been, we'll always have each other.

7 of 10

Credit: © Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo

We felt honored to step into the circle and sing a song we wrote. Let alone one we wrote for our mommas called "Momma I'll Be Okay." After all, they deserve a good deal of credit for us getting here.

8 of 10

Credit: © Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo

The magic was in the air hearing the Opry crowd sing along with us!

 

9 of 10

Credit: © Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo

It's always better to step into the spotlight with a friend by your side. We're thankful to have each other to celebrate milestones like these.

10 of 10

Credit: © Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo

Looking out into the room and seeing our friends and family there was truly overwhelming. Good thing they only let us do two songs, or we might have had a massive coronary from all the excitement!

