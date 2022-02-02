Go Behind-the-Scenes with Everette as They Make Their Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos
Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia stepped into the circle for the first time on Jan. 29 with family and friends on hand to support them. The country duo next hit the road with Brother Osborne for a string of shows throughout March
We're forever thankful for every door that has opened along the way that led us to our Grand Ole Opry debut!
Double the trouble, double the fun, double the blessings.
We couldn't imagine stepping out into the circle without the love and support of our beautiful wives.
Almost two decades of making music together brought us to this extraordinary moment.
Your guitars become some of your most faithful friends. They hang onto you whether you're in an empty dive or a packed Opry.
No matter where we're going or where we've been, we'll always have each other.
We felt honored to step into the circle and sing a song we wrote. Let alone one we wrote for our mommas called "Momma I'll Be Okay." After all, they deserve a good deal of credit for us getting here.
The magic was in the air hearing the Opry crowd sing along with us!
It's always better to step into the spotlight with a friend by your side. We're thankful to have each other to celebrate milestones like these.
Looking out into the room and seeing our friends and family there was truly overwhelming. Good thing they only let us do two songs, or we might have had a massive coronary from all the excitement!
