"Gonna Be a Problem" will be available to stream on Friday

Everette Drops 'Gonna Be a Problem' Music Video About Meeting Someone Who Will 'Wreck Your World'

Everette is singing about the crazy rush that comes with a new crush!

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the country duo's music video to their newest single "Gonna Be a Problem," which officially drops on Friday.

The musical duo, consisting of Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia, intended for the music video to be simple and for the visuals to complement the tune.

"We were hoping to do something unique but not overthink it," Olympia tells PEOPLE. "Grant Claire, our director, had amazing ideas to play with color, silhouettes, and simplicity to bring out the rugged tenderness this song deserves."

The single, written by Everette, Ryan Tyndall and Bryan Simpson with background vocals by Jordan Davis, explores the great lengths a person goes to for someone they're interested in.

Everette Everette's "Gonna Be a Problem" Cover Art | Credit: Jason Myers

"'Gonna Be a Problem' puts a unique spin on the 'boy meets girl in a bar' song," Olympia said in a press release. "With bits of our real-life experience meeting our wives, it tells the story of that neon moment when you meet someone you immediately know they're about to wreck your world in all the right ways."

Initially, the track was on hold for Davis, 33, to record for himself — though one night last year while the duo was on tour with the "Buy Dirt" singer and they were out having drinks, they decided it should be theirs instead.

"After a couple of tequilas, we got to talking about the tune, and he said, 'Man, I think that's an Everette song.' And we said 'Man, I think you're right,'" Rupard added. "Since Jordan loved the song so much, we invited him to sing background vocals on it. He came into the studio and killed it! We love how this song turned out and we hope you dig it too."

Aside from new music releases, beginning on March 23, the duo will join Brothers Osborne on tour until the 26.