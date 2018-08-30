Miranda Lambert's Ex Evan Felker and His Band Cancel More Shows After His Kidney Stone Diagnosis

Miranda Lambert’s ex-boyfriend Evan Felker’s band The Turnpike Troubadours have canceled more shows.

Just a few days after nixing their performance at the Fayetteville Roots Festival on Sunday due to lead singer Felker’s severe kidney stone pain, the band scrapped their concert at the Beaumont Event and Concert Hall in Wayne, Nebraska, on Thursday.

“We regret to announce The Turnpike Troubadours’ concert scheduled for tonight, August 30th, has been canceled due to a medical emergency,” the band announced in a statement obtained by savingcountrymusic.com.

“Ticket refunds are available from your point of purchase. We hope to have information about a rescheduled date for the concert very soon.”

The other canceled concerts include their appearance at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday. Their next show is scheduled for Sep. 21 at the Medicine Stone Festival, according to their website.

The Turnpike Troubadours Rob Kim/Getty

The Turnpike Troubadours also released a statement apologizing to fans on Instagram.

“We want to apologize for the past couple weeks of cancellations. We are working through some family and medical issues that have made it impossible for us to be on tour,” the statement read. “Fortunately we have some time off over the next couple of weeks, and are looking forward to taking this time to regroup and resolve everything.”

Evan Felker John Shearer/Getty

“We are very sorry for any disappoint and appreciate your continued support! We look forward to seeing you all very soon,” the band, which also consists of Gabe Pearson, Kyle Nix, Ryan Engleman, R.C. Edwards and Hank Early, concluded.

In addition, the group canceled their final two appearances as the opening act on Little Big Town and Lambert’s Bandwagon tour.

While the band explained their brief hiatus is due to family and medical issues, the cancellations come right after Lambert, 34, revealed she and Felker had broken up.

In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Lambert said she is “happily single.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Felker crossed lines that caused their relationship to end.

“I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them,” the source said. “He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

In May, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Lambert and Felker’s relationship took off after he opened with his band for three dates on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February, just months before her split from boyfriend Anderson East was revealed in early April.