Evan Felker and ex-wife Staci Nelson will not be moving back into the house that built them following the musician’s split from Miranda Lambert earlier this month.
Though fans are speculating about a reunion between the Turnpike Troubadours singer and Nelson, a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE “there is no reconciliation in the works.”
“They’re not getting back together,” says the source. “They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks.”
Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Lambert, 34, and Felker’s relationship took off after his band opened for three dates on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February. According to an insider, he served his wife with divorce papers just 15 days after meeting the “We Should Be Friends” singer in person for the first time, and on Aug. 17, a source confirmed that Felker and Nelson’s divorce was finalized.
Just one day before news broke that Lambert and Felker called it quits, Nelson defended him on social media.
“She’s defending him now because he gave her what she wanted, which was a divorce,” the source adds.
Despite previously being outspoken about her alleged mistreatment by her now-ex-husband, Nelson issued a passionate defense after an Instagram commenter urged her to “remove all the pictures of that creep.”
“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans,” Nelson wrote of Felker, 34, who was accused of ghosting and blindsiding his then-estranged spouse with a sudden divorce filing in mid-February, a source told PEOPLE in April.
“I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours,” Nelson continued. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”
PEOPLE has also confirmed that the Turnpike Troubadours dropped out of their final performances of Lambert’s The Bandwagon tour. Days later, Lambert, 34, revealed she is “happily single” in an interview The Tennessean published on Friday.
“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told the outlet. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”
Lambert and Felker were last spotted in late July when they were photographed holding hands in New York City ahead of their show at the Jones Beach Theater.
On Sunday, Lambert posted an Instagram gallery shouting out her support acts — including Turnpike Troubadours — as she wrapped her Bandwagon tour with Little Big Town.
“This says it all,” she captioned the collection of images. “One of the most memorable tours of my life. Friends celebrating music together. It doesn’t get much better than that. Thanks to everyone who came out to see us! It means the world! See y’all down the road!”