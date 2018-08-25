Evan Felker's Ex-Wife Defended Him One Day Before Miranda Lambert Split News

Just one day before news broke that Miranda Lambert and Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker have called it quits, Felker’s former wife Staci Nelson defended him on social media.

Despite previously being outspoken about her alleged mistreatment by her now-ex-husband, Nelson issued a passionate defense after an Instagram commenter urged her to “remove all the pictures of that creep.”

“Evan Felker will never be anybody to me, his friends, family or fans,” Nelson wrote of Felker, 34, who was accused of ghosting and blindsiding his then-estranged spouse with a sudden divorce filing in mid-February, a source told PEOPLE in April.

“I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours,” Nelson continued. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Staci Felker's Instagram comment defending her ex-husband Evan. Stacie Felker/Instagram

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Lambert and Felker’s relationship took off after his band opened for three dates on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February. According to an insider, he served his wife with divorce papers just 15 days after meeting the “We Should Be Friends” singer in person for the first time, and on Aug. 17, a source confirmed that Felker and Nelson’s divorce was finalized.

PEOPLE has also confirmed that the Turnpike Troubadours dropped out of their final performances of Lambert’s The Bandwagon tour. Days later, Lambert, 34, revealed she is “happily single” in an interview The Tennessean published on Friday.

Nelson, who has yet to publicly comment on her ex-husband’s split from Lambert, showed on social media how she was spending her weekend. “NYC to the middle of nowhere all in 24 hours #ranchin and look at that sky,” she shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, adding star-eyed and sunshine emojis over a photo of a cowboy hat-clad man in the distance riding a horse.

Evan Felker and Staci Nelson before their split Staci Nelson/Instagram

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Lambert and Felker were last spotted in late July when they were photographed holding hands in New York City ahead of their show at the Jones Beach Theater.

Lambert recently got candid in a rare interview with HITS Daily Double about heartbreak — and breaking hearts — while discussing her emotional album The Weight of These Wings.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” she said. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”