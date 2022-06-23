Eric and Jessie James Decker began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends

Eric Decker Pens Sweet Tribute to Wife Jessie James Decker on Their 9th Wedding Anniversary: 'Cheers to Us'

Eric Decker and wife Jessie James Decker are celebrating nine years of wedded bliss!

Eric, 35, penned a touching tribute to the singer, 34, on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a picture of the pair snuggling up to one another on the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go 🥰😜 Cheers to us 🥂," he wrote.

The former NFL player also shared a collage of throwback pictures, which featured the longtime couple – who met in 2011 through mutual friends – throughout their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The country singer marked the occasion on her own Instagram account with two sweet videos in which she flipped through their wedding book, showing stunning photos from their 2013 nuptials.

"Wanted to share our wedding book with you and a song I wrote for Eric❤️," she captioned the first video, while writing alongside the second video, "I still choose you❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Says She's Been Thinking About Having Another Baby: 'It's a Battle'

This isn't the only milestone the couple has recently celebrated.

In March, Eric marked his 35th birthday with a trip to Mexico, while Jessie celebrated the occasion by posting a sexy photo of him, noting that her husband looked "like a statue from Greece" while he posed in his "birthday suit."