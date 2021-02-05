"We will gather again," said the country singer in a video posted to his socials

Eric Church Says a Tour with New Music 'Is Coming': We're 'Waiting for the Right Time'

Eric Church is set to hit the road once again!

The country star, 43, shared on social media that as soon as it's safe to tour again, he and his team are preparing for a North American tour.

"We're waiting for the right timing to officially announce all the details but I want you to know that a tour is coming," he said. "And we are very excited to play new music for our old friends. Coming to many of the cities we've been to in the past and a few new ones."

I cannot wait to see you on the road," said to end the video.

This will be a busy year for music for the reigning CMA entertainer of the year as he plans on releasing a three-part album titled Heart & Soul. First, on April 16, Church will drop Heart, then later he will release &. Lastly, on April 20, he will end the project by releasing Soul.

"It was spiritual to me," he said about the new album in an interview on Apple Music Country's Today's Country Radio."We secluded ourselves... It's the biggest project we've ever done."

Image zoom Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan | Credit: Getty (2)

Church is also preparing to sing the national anthem this Sunday at the Super Bowl with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan. This is the first time that two singers will perform the National Anthem together since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit.

The singer shared that he had no plans for singing the "Star-Spangled Banner," until he heard Sullivan's captivating voice.

"I'm not missing a chance to sing with her. And that was it," Church said. "Once I heard her voice, I said, 'Okay, I'm in.'"