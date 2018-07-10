Eric Church Returns to the Stage a Week After Brother's Death for Emotional Tribute: 'I Need This'

Eric Church was back on stage on Saturday — a little over a week after the death of his brother, Brandon, at age 36.

The country singer, 41, took the stage at Ohio’s Country Concert in Fort Loramie, where he honored his late brother with an emotional cover of “Amazing Grace” and a stripped-down version of his 2006 hit “Sinners Like Me.”

Video of the touching tribute was spread on social media, the crowd going silent as he sang the lyric “me and my brother” in “Sinners Like Me” (a song that, as Taste of Country noted, features references to being “forgiven for multiple sins upon death“).

Eric also performed “How ‘Bout You” — a tune he co-wrote with his late brother.

“It’s been a tough week,” he reportedly told the crowd, according to one fan. “But I need this. I need my people.”

Eric Church singing Amazing Grace and Sinners Like Me in honor of his brother 🎶 pic.twitter.com/HtZFQkFODU — Country Music Jesus (@EricChurch_Fans) July 8, 2018

At @countryconcert @ericchurch plays “how ‘bout you,” which co-wrote with his brother who died last week. Tells crowd: it’s been a tough week. But I need this. I need my people.” Tough night for him, but he’s playing heart out. — Brian Dugger (@DuggerBlade) July 8, 2018

Brandon died on June 29 in North Carolina, where he lived.

“It is with great sadness that the Church family confirms that Eric’s brother, Brandon, passed away Friday evening,” a rep for Eric told PEOPLE in a statement. “In lieu of flowers please leave a message for the family and/or make a donation to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created in Brandon’s memory.”

So far, over $28,000 had been raised in Brandon’s honor to the Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will be “used to bless others and honor a benevolent life.”

