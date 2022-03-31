Eric Church Cancels Sold-Out Concert to Watch Final Four Game, Admits It's a 'Selfish' Move

Eric Church's concert was originally scheduled for the same day as the University of North Carolina men's basketball game against Duke University

Eric Church has ruffled the feathers of some of his most loyal followers.

Earlier this week, the country musician, 44, announced that he was canceling an upcoming tour date so he could instead watch a Final Four math in the Men's NCAA Tournament that is taking place on the same night.

The show, which was supposed to take place on Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, falls on the same day that the University of North Carolina men's basketball team will go up against Duke University.

In a statement to ticketholders, which was sent out by Ticketmaster and obtained by PEOPLE, Church confirmed the cancellation of the forthcoming tour date and said the act was "the most selfish thing" he has done.

A representative for Church noted that the musician could not commit to a reschedule date at this time.

In his statement to his fanbase, which is known collectively as the "Church choir," the musician wrote, "This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four."

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream," he continued. "This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community."

"However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance," added Church. "Woody Durham always said, 'Go where you go and do what you do.' [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."

Fans have been divided on Church's decision, many criticizing the singer for canceling the show and others standing by his side.

"I'd be upset if I'd made plans to be there… *but* I don't think you can really understand the significance of the game unless you're from NC or are completely diehard for any give team," one fan said.