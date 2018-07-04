Eric Church‘s brother, Brandon, died last week, a statement on the country music star’s fan club page confirmed Monday night. He was 36.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric’s brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening,” the statement read. “In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon’s behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to [his parents] Ken and Rita.”

As of Tuesday evening, around $21,000 had been raised in Brandon’s honor to the Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will be “used to bless others and honor a benevolent life.”

While his cause of death was not immediately known, Brandon’s father Ken told TMZ Brandon suffered “multiple seizures” before his death at his home in Granite Falls, North Carolina on Friday. While being transported to the hospital he reportedly suffered another seizure, which may have sent him into cardiac arrest.

According to Granite Falls Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins, foul play is not suspected.

Eric, 41, and Brandon co-wrote “How ‘Bout You” from Church’s debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006 and “Without You Here” from his 2009 album Carolina.