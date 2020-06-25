Eric Church Addresses Social Issues in New Tune 'Stick That in Your Country Song': Listen
Eric Church released his new single, "Stick That in Your Country Song," on Thursday
Eric Church is not holding back in the lyrics of his new single "Stick That in Your Country Song."
The country star, 43, outlines numerous real-life issues in the song that he says should be addressed more in country music, such as diversity, poverty, violence in cities, and underpaying school teachers.
"Take me on up to Detroit city / Jails are full, the factories empty / Mamas crying, young boys dying," Church sings at the start of the song.
Later on, Church transitions from a tense whisper in the early verses to a full out scream in the second verse.
"Rock me hard, stop my heart/Blow the speakers out of this car," he sings.
"Stick That in Your Country Song" is the first single from Church's yet-to-be-named next album. His sixth and most recent studio album, Desperate Man, was released in October 2018.
Church was also announced on Thursday as among the many artists participating in CMA's upcoming Stay-Cay event, along with Luke Combs, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Lauren Alaina, Chris Lane, Scotty McCreery, Jason Aldean, and more.
During the virtual event, which airs on ABC on July 13, Church will host a retrospective segment looking back at his 2019 CMA Festival appearance where he performed a medley of hits and cover songs, revealing the full 27-minute acoustic set for the first time.
Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell will host the event.
Who Is That Unmasked Man? Without His Trademark Shades, Eric Church Talks Career, Drive and That Outlaw Image
In February, Church acknowledged in an interview with radio host Lon Helton that he's been tagged for years with a "badass and outlaw" image.
"I hope that, if it comes from anywhere, it comes from the fact that what the music is — the quality of the music and that we play three-hour shows and give everything we have — has turned into its own thing," Church shared.