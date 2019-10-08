Eric Church Surprises 10-Year-Old with $10,000 Donation to Her School's Jog-a-Thon

North Carolina crooner Eric Church has shown California how it’s done, friends.

At a concert earlier this month in San Francisco, Church spotted a 10-year-old girl named Makenna Wallace holding a sign requesting the singer sponsor her for her school’s jog-a-thon fundraiser. The country music star had Wallace’s neon green brought on stage, he raised it to the crowd, read it out loud, and proudly proclaimed, “I will sponsor you for your jog-a-thon.” Then he added, “I like your shades, by the way,” acknowledging that the youngster was sporting sunglasses very similar to Church’s signature pair. Watch the concert clip below.

The sweet story was picked up by local California newspaper The Union Democrat, which revealed that Church cut a check for $10,000 to Wallace’s school, Soulsbyville Elementary School. The money will go towards building a new playground at the school, for which Wallace had already raised $735 for after running around three miles for the initiative, prior to the concert.

“If I could say anything to him I would say, thank you, you’re my hero, stuff like that,” Wallace told The Union Democrat of Church’s generosity. “I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh this is really happening? I was really shaky. I was happy, nervous, it was awesome.”

Image zoom Eric Church

Guess it pays not to skip Church, after all.

Way to go, Miss Wallace.