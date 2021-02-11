Emma White Writes Relatable Song About Her 'Thriving' 30s: 'There's Excitement in the Uncertainty'

The singer premieres the acoustic version of her new song "Thirties" with PEOPLE about "growing up" during that time

Age is just a number!

Emma White was used to hearing a lot coming-of-age stories — just not her age. On Friday, the singer is releasing her track "Thirties," which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere, about finding yourself a tad later in life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Women are often made to feel insecure about being any age past 25, so we wanted to write a song that celebrated our age and didn't shy away from it," the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I'm having so much more fun in my 30s. I had a lot to sort through in my 20s. My mom and I call them 'the trying 20s,' so now I like to say, we're in the 'thriving 30s.'"

White says turning 30 became an "incredibly pivotal time" for her as she was able to launch her record label, Whitehouse Records, after being turned away from other labels and publishing companies.

Image zoom Emma White | Credit: Susan Berry

"People often speak fondly of their 30s as a 'golden decade' when they finally feel comfortable and confident in their own skin," she says. "I really resonate with that because although you may not have it all figured out, there's excitement in the uncertainty and a lot to look forward to."

White says that, oftentimes, our culture celebrates "eternal youth," making it getting older "feel scary," but she hopes this song is proof that getting older is okay.

"We all have ideas about and timelines for what our lives should look like by a certain age," the "Can I Call You Then" singer says. "This song is really about accepting where you are and letting go of strict timelines. Dreams can still come true even if they're later than you planned."