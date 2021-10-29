Songwriter Emily Weisband Is Engaged to 'Best Friend' Dylan Toscano: 'I Feel Peaceful'

Emily Weisband is engaged!

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter — known for writing songs for Camila Cabello, BTS, and Luke Bryan — announced on Thursday that she got engaged to boyfriend Dylan Toscano. (PEOPLE has some exclusive photos!)

"🥺🥺🥺🥺💍💍💍💍 someone asked me if I felt happy and it's more than that…" Weisband wrote on Instagram. "I feel peaceful 😭 love love love love you @dylantoscano_."

Toscano also shared the news on his profile, and posted a photo from the proposal, with him down on one knee in front of Weisman.

He kept it short and sweet: "I asked my best friend to marry me last night. The end," he wrote.

Emily Weisband Credit: Kyler Auston

Over the summer, Little Big town's Karen Fairchild caught up with PEOPLE about the song Weisband co-wrote, titled "Butterfly," on which Fairchild is featured.

"I was obsessed with the song when Emily played it for me, just because of the way it takes you through a relationship where you both want the same outcome," Fairchild told PEOPLE. "You don't want the butterflies to go away, but time changes things. You work to get them back. And the first love, the new love is so beautiful and innocent and it's always the best part. But then, so is the growing older part too. When she played it for me, I was just trying to figure out, 'How can I get on this song?!'"