Elle King Concusses Herself Falling Down Stairs, Cancels Shows: 'I Tried to Push Through'

The Grammy nominee updated her fans on Instagram Thursday about her canceled radio shows after she slipped while making a bottle for her son

By
Published on December 8, 2022 02:35 PM
Elle King
Elle King. Photo: Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Elle King announced that she'll be pulling out of three radio shows after falling down the stairs, resulting in a concussion.

The Grammy-nominated musician, 33, shared an update with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday, revealing that she took a tumble one evening while making a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months.

"No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion," King wrote.

"I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things. I'd like to thank the artists that stepped in and filled my slots, as well as the radio stations for their understanding and continued support."

Elle King
Elle Kin/instagram

King's upcoming shows were in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle, she shared — but the "Ex's & Oh's" singer will instead be getting some much-needed rest as she recovers, ahead of some upcoming dates in mid-January, February, and March.

"I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon," King concluded her note.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There's plenty of new material for King to sing on tour next year, as her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife is due out Jan. 27. The LP marks her first full-length record in nearly five years, following 2018's Shake the Spirit. So far, King has released singles in "Try Jesus," Miranda Lambert collab "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" and the Dierks Bentley duet "Worth a Shot."

"This whole album and everything is revealing a lot more about myself, because now I'm much more comfortable because I have nothing… It's not that I don't have anything to prove, because I'll always prove it to you. I will. I love to," she told PEOPLE of the new album in October. "But I'm being much more revealing about my life and about a part of my life that I've been so protective of, which is where my family's from and where my family still lives in Ohio, and what truly made me who I am and what brought me here."

Elle King
John Parra/Getty

While King embraces country music, she also takes pride in her toddler son, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker. The singer told PEOPLE in October that motherhood has completely changed her life, and explained how it's made her a "gentler person, a stronger person," and ultimately "joyous."

"Parenthood in any sense, whatever caregiver anyone is in that position, it will f---ing humble you. You have to learn empathy," she said, noting how she tries to model the behaviors she wants her son to learn.

"I tell [Lucky], 'You have to wake up. You have to brush your teeth. You have to eat. You have to love yourself. You have to be kind to other people. You have to be kind to yourself.' I have to show him this," she continues. "And so I have learned to be patient."

And she doesn't do it all alone. King praised Tooker, too, calling him "an incredible partner that believes in me." "I want my son to see that he has two parents with dreams and they work really, really hard to do it," she said.

Related Articles
Celine Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare, Incurable Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome
Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome
Elle King
Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'
Elle King - Lucky, September Birthday
Elle King Says Being Mom to Son Lucky Has Made Her 'Gentler': Motherhood 'Will F---ing Humble You'
Dierks Bentley; Elle King; The War and Treaty
Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Duo The War and Treaty Honor Their Musical Heroes: 'Changed My World'
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Spent Grammy Nom Day 'Finalizing' Divorce and Picking Up Keys to 'Dream Home'
Shania Twain attends the opening ceremony of the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 24, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2020 takes place from September 24 until October 3
Shania Twain Says She Could Become Unable to Sing Again If Throat Surgery Results Don't 'Hold Up'
Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and More Talk Life Changes
Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and More Talk Life Changes: 'There's No Better Time Than Now'
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
The Best Moments from the 2022 CMA Awards
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Rock! Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Helps Inspire a New Project: 'OK, It's Time'
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album 'Queen of Me' and Tour
Caroline Jones Becomes First Woman to Join the Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Newest Member Caroline Jones: 'Greatest Honor of My Career'
Lee Fields Gets Soulful on New Album Sentimental Fool
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Kicks Off Tour with a Tequila Shot, a Chicks Cover — and Four Costume Changes!
Dan Reynolds singer member of the band Imagine Dragons performs live on stage during the second day of Lollapalooza Brazil Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 24, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Imagine Dragons Postpone Shows amid Dan Reynolds' Vocal Cord Issues and 'Fairly Serious' Knee Sprain
Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Amy Grant Misses Husband Vince Gill's CMT Special but Is 'Doing Great' After Accident, He Says
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Thanks Fans for Support, Says Bike Accident Recovery Has 'Many Unexpected Hidden Gifts'