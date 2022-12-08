Elle King Concusses Herself Falling Down Stairs, Cancels Shows: 'I Tried to Push Through'

Elle King announced that she'll be pulling out of three radio shows after falling down the stairs, resulting in a concussion.

The Grammy-nominated musician, 33, shared an update with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday, revealing that she took a tumble one evening while making a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months.

"No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion," King wrote.

"I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things. I'd like to thank the artists that stepped in and filled my slots, as well as the radio stations for their understanding and continued support."

Elle King/instagram

King's upcoming shows were in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle, she shared — but the "Ex's & Oh's" singer will instead be getting some much-needed rest as she recovers, ahead of some upcoming dates in mid-January, February, and March.

"I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon," King concluded her note.

There's plenty of new material for King to sing on tour next year, as her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife is due out Jan. 27. The LP marks her first full-length record in nearly five years, following 2018's Shake the Spirit. So far, King has released singles in "Try Jesus," Miranda Lambert collab "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" and the Dierks Bentley duet "Worth a Shot."

"This whole album and everything is revealing a lot more about myself, because now I'm much more comfortable because I have nothing… It's not that I don't have anything to prove, because I'll always prove it to you. I will. I love to," she told PEOPLE of the new album in October. "But I'm being much more revealing about my life and about a part of my life that I've been so protective of, which is where my family's from and where my family still lives in Ohio, and what truly made me who I am and what brought me here."

John Parra/Getty

While King embraces country music, she also takes pride in her toddler son, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker. The singer told PEOPLE in October that motherhood has completely changed her life, and explained how it's made her a "gentler person, a stronger person," and ultimately "joyous."

"Parenthood in any sense, whatever caregiver anyone is in that position, it will f---ing humble you. You have to learn empathy," she said, noting how she tries to model the behaviors she wants her son to learn.

"I tell [Lucky], 'You have to wake up. You have to brush your teeth. You have to eat. You have to love yourself. You have to be kind to other people. You have to be kind to yourself.' I have to show him this," she continues. "And so I have learned to be patient."

And she doesn't do it all alone. King praised Tooker, too, calling him "an incredible partner that believes in me." "I want my son to see that he has two parents with dreams and they work really, really hard to do it," she said.