Listen to Easton Corbin's Newest Love Anthem 'Marry That Girl'

"Marry That Girl" will be available to stream on Thursday

Easton Corbin's got happily ever after on his mind.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE can exclusively debut the country singer's latest single, "Marry That Girl" — a feel-good tune that'll make you appreciate the process before "I Do."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wrote 'Marry That Girl' with Shane Minor, Wade Kirby and Adam Craig. We all write together often and honestly, it's gotten to be easy with that group because we are always so comfortable around each other," Corbin, 39, tells PEOPLE of his writing companions.

The song's lyrics were inspired by fellow writer Craig and his wife.

"The day we wrote 'Marry That Girl,' Adam had been telling us about how he knew he was going 'marry that girl' from the minute he met his now wife and as soon as he said those words, we knew what our hook was for the day and went with it."

easton corbin Easton Corbin | Credit: Thomas Crabtree

The guitar-backed single is heartwarming as Corbin sings about being certain he's going to wed "that girl" — and all that it entails.

"I'm gonna change her name but she don't know it yet/She's what I've been praying someday God would send/I ain't ever been the same since we first met/I'm gonna marry that girl," he sings.

The single follows Corbin's latest EP titled Didn't Miss a Beat, which was released in November 2020.

In October 2020, Corbin premiered the "Didn't Miss a Beat" music video and exclusive behind-the-scenes photos with PEOPLE.

"The message of 'Didn't Miss a Beat' is perfect for this day in time, given everyone's ready to get back out," Corbin told PEOPLE about the song at the time.

easton corbin Easton Corbin | Credit: Thomas Crabtree

"I know I can't wait to get back on the stage, so for me, this song is representative of how I'll feel that first night back performing. Like I 'didn't miss a beat,' " he said. "We shot the video at my buddy's farm, so filming it felt like I was at home. It was really comfortable for me."