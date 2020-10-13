Easton Corbin Premieres 'Didn't Miss a Beat' Music Video — See Exclusive BTS Photos!

"I can't wait to get back on the stage," Easton Corbin tells PEOPLE

Easton Corbin is hoping to motivate fans to get right back on track and right where plans left off, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PEOPLE exclusively premieres the 38-year-old country star's music video for his single "Didn't Miss a Beat," which debuted in August.

"The message of 'Didn't Miss Aa Beat' is perfect for this day in time, given everyone's ready to get back out," Corbin tells PEOPLE about the song, which was co-written with Brad Clawson, Shane Minor and Wade Kirby.

"I know I can't wait to get back on the stage, so for me, this song is representative of how I'll feel that first night back performing. Like I 'didn't miss a beat,' " he says. "We shot the video at my buddy's farm, so filming it felt like I was at home. It was really comfortable for me."

The lyrics relate to a couple who find their way back to each other again, hence the song title.

The music video tells the story of a young couple attempting to recreate a dance from an old home tape while the boyfriend also plans to surprise her by building a stage for them to dance on.

"The band played on, we danced to every song/ Another one of those nights where we didn't wanna leave/ Kissin' like you never left, got my heart back in a wreck/ Spinning under those lights like a record on repeat/ Right on time/ In the groove/ You and me/ Like we didn't miss a beat," he sings in the chorus.

In early September, Corbin performed the song's television debut on Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's segment of the Today show. "Didn't Miss a Beat" is the follow-up to his earlier summer hit "Turn Up" and "One More Night," his second collab with EDM star Lost Frequencies.