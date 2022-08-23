Dylan Scott Shows Off His Acting Chops in Video for 'Lay Down with You' — Costarring Wife Blair!

There is a moment in the music video for Dylan Scott's new song "Lay Down with You" that the country music hitmaker initially thought was downright cheesy.

But now, it's the moment that he just might love the most.

"[Director] Eric [Welch] had this vision and he brought it to life," says Scott, 31, during a recent interview with PEOPLE about the music video that features Scott's real-life wife Blair Robinson. "Basically, you get home from working all day. You're tired. You're sitting there and your wife comes up and she just grabs you and she starts rubbing your head. That's real-life stuff. And it took him bringing that to life for me to realize that."

Indeed, the touching moment featured in the second half of the "Lay Down with You" music video is one that not only brings the meaning of the song to life, but also showcases some of Scott's impressive acting chops.

"I have no idea if I can act or not, but I've always wanted to at least give it a try," says Scott. "And with this video, I got to do that."

Dylan Scott. Robby Klein

Calling it his "most favorite video" he "has ever done," the "Lay Down with You" clip centers in on the fictional life of a blue-collar man, doing his best to provide for his family in the best way he knows how. And while Scott's star-studded life is certainly vastly different, the premise of the song and the accompanying music video still hits home for him.

"I've lived that life," explains Scott. "Every day, my dad would go to a factory or a plant and come home and kick off them boots. I've seen that firsthand."

In fact, Scott says that he appreciated the fact that the music video for "Lay Down with You" was rather straightforward in telling that story in the most cinematic of ways.

"Sometimes with these music videos, you try to go out to left field with the storyline, which is great," he says. "Basically, you want to bring something in that is a little different. But this one is straight down the middle. It's exactly what the song is. And it was just special to have my family in it."

Not only did his real-life wife play the role of the fictional wife in the video, but Robinson and Scott's kids — 4½-year-old son Beckett and daughter Finley, 3 this month — also made an appearance.

"They were great," chuckles Scott, who will head out on his "Amen to That Tour" in September alongside openers Erin Kinsey and Lily Rose. "You give them an iPad and some pizza and they're good to go."

And ever since the video's release for the song that Scott co-wrote alongside Matt Alderman and Dallas Davidson, fans have seemed to love his family's inclusion in it.

"I joke all the time that I would not be as successful if it was not for my family," says Scott, who released his sophomore album, Livin' My Best Life, earlier this month. "I love them being a part of this. And you know, I don't try to hold back or hide anything. We are a regular normal family and don't try to be anything that we're not. And I think people appreciate that."

"Every artist believes that their fans are the best fans, but I really feel that way about mine," Scott continues. "They always show up, whether at the shows or on social media or with this album release."

Indeed, the release of Scott's new album continues to cement his worthy place within the genre, which has long served as the home to his honest to goodness lyrics and down-home attitude.

"There's not really one story to this album," says Scott, whose single "New Truck" recently took the No. 1 spot on the country music charts. "It's just great music. And that's what I wanted. I wanted great music that would win fans over across the board."

Of course, it hasn't always been an easy journey to stardom for Scott.

"I've been in this town a long time," he says. "It took five, going on six years, to have my first bit of success with 'My Girl.' Me and my boys in the band have worked hard to get where we are."

But if the music stuff ever slows down, he does have a backup plan.

"I want to try some acting stuff," he says. "I don't know if it would be comedy or drama, but I do want to do it."

There's also one other thing that both he and Robinson want to do.

"We're trying very hard to have another baby," he admits. "I always knew that I wanted one more, but I wasn't sure about Blair. But then, the tables turned! I was thinking we were good, and Blair was the one who wanted to try for one more. It took a little bit of discussion, but we are both now on the same page… we need one more."