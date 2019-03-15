Gym, Write, Play, Repeat! Country Star Dylan Scott Reveals His Show Day Routine

It’s 7 p.m. and Dylan Scott is sprinting back and forth backstage. After a somewhat hectic day that has already included one workout, one writing session, one lunch and two showers, the Louisiana native is prepping to take the stage in front of yet another sell-out crowd.

And let’s just say he is a tad stressed.

“I do freak out a bit before a show,” Scott says with a laugh before a recent show at Joe’s Live in Chicago. “I’m always freaking out that something isn’t right or we didn’t do this or someone forgot to do that. We just always want to put on the best show possible.”

Having just wrapped his Nothing to Do Town Tour, Scott played for over 20,000 fans on his nearly sold-out inaugural headline run. And as he continues his trek out on the road before heading off on Chris Young‘s Raised on Country Tour come May, day-to-day life on the road is starting to feel somewhat routine to the rising star.

“I wake up usually around about 11 a.m., which is kind of late but we don’t go to bed till about 2 or 3 a.m.,” explains Scott, who recently released the song “Nobody” off his upcoming Nothing to Do Town EP. “The first thing I do in the morning when I am on the road is to go to Google Maps and see where we are at in the city and then I find out where the nearest gym is.”

After his workout, Scott grabs something to eat, takes a shower, and heads back to the bus ready to write his next best song. But that isn’t as easy as it looks.

“Usually me and the guys that I have out with me have started something that you just want to get back to it as soon as you can,” says Scott, who was nominated for best new country artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday. “But yeah, some days are awful because you are just tired and that whole deal.”

From there, there’s another shower and an onslaught of pre-show responsibilities like radio hangs and last-minute details to attend to. And then there is the meet and greet with his fans — the very same fans that have taken him from aspiring artist to full-fledged headliner in a span of six years.

“Meet and greets can be weird sometimes because, to be honest with you, it wasn’t too long ago that I was a fan just like them,” he says with a laugh. “If Tim McGraw was on this bus right now, I’d be freaking out too!”

Scott admits that he’s still wrapping his head around the fact that “people are actually getting excited to see me now” but says “as an artist, you hope that your music is such that it’s an inspiration and people love you for it.”

And right about the time Scott’s excitement level reaches maximum status, it’s finally time to walk out on that stage.

“The crowd have been coming out and singing every song back to us, and not just the songs on the radio, but all of the songs,” he says.

“I think the biggest shocker to me is with ‘Nothing to Do Town.’ They have been singing that song since January, from the very first show and from the very first word to the end.”

At this particular show in Chicago, Scott whips the crowd into a frenzy with Top 5 standouts with GOLD-certified “Hooked” and his first No. 1, platinum-certified “My Girl.”

But perhaps more impressive is the spell Scott has a way of putting his audience under when he sits down at the piano to play songs like “Sleeping Beauty” and “Passenger Seat.”

“We want to always put on the best show possible, so I’m constantly thinking when I am up there on stage,” Scott says.

“I mean, the truth is that there are other artists playing in town tonight, and there are other fans watching their shows and they are leaving saying, ‘That’s the best show I have ever seen.’ Well, that’s what I want people saying when they leave my show. You always have to think about how you are going to take things to the next level.”

And once the show ends and the screams of the crowd die down, Scott finds himself back on his bus and grabbing his phone.

“I check Twitter and Instagram and Facebook every night after a show,” he says with a laugh.

“I could probably read a thousand positive comments and if I see one negative thing, it gets in my head. All it takes is just one bad comment out of a thousand good comments. Why didn’t they like it? What can I do better?”

And then things get very still.

“I’m not quiet because it was a bad show or anything, but I just sit down and take in the night,” he tells PEOPLE. “I just try to stay really humble because most nights I don’t feel like I’m deserving of all of this. Why did a thousand people show up?”

Scott takes a deep breath as he reflects on the evening.

“I don’t quite understand it but I love it,” he says. “I’m just trying to be me. I’m just trying to be the guy that my mom and dad raised and just be grateful for all of this.”