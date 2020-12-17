Dylan Scott Releases Warm Hearted Music Video for His Song 'Nobody' — Featuring His Wife Blair

"The video is special to me because I got to show a look inside everyday life for my family," the country singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE exclusively

Dylan Scott is loving life with his wife by his side.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter released the accompanying music video for his track "Nobody," and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere.

Off of the country star's 2019 EP, Nothing to Do Town, the song finds Scott singing about how much he loves his wife, Blair Robinson, as he croons on the tune, "I'm going to love you, love you / The only way that I know / I'm going to love you, love you / Like there's no tomorrow / Yeah nobody, nobody, nobody gonna love you like I do."

The music video, which also includes the couple's two kids — son Beckett Scott, 3, and daughter Finley Gray, 15 months — finds Scott and Robinson first entering a theater filled with dozens of lit candles as scenes of the singer playing the piano intertwine.

As the couple takes a seat in the theater, footage from their nuptials plays on the big screen before the pair dance along to the tune. They then share a passionate kiss towards the end of the clip.

Filming of the "Nobody" music video for Scott was "special," as he notes, because it offered fans a chance to get an inside look at his life and his love for his wife.

"The video is special to me because I got to show a look inside everyday life for my family," Scott tells PEOPLE. "I love involving my kids."

He also notes that the idea for crafting the song came about from his own personal life, as it is a sentiment he expresses to Robinson frequently.

"The idea for writing 'Nobody' was basically an idea my co-writer brought to me and fit my life perfectly," he shares. "It's exactly how I feel about my wife and something I've said to her before, 'Nobody is gonna love you like I do.'"

Scott and his wife have been together for more than a decade (since high school!), and the musician previously told PEOPLE about how his longtime love inspired another hit of his — "My Girl."

And while Scott almost didn't record the song, because "I thought to myself, 'Who wants to hear my mush, gushy love story with my girlfriend?'" he was ultimately convinced that it could be a relatable song for country-loving couples around the world. And it is — "My Girl" ended up hitting No. 1 that year. "We were high school sweethearts, so it's cool having something so personal — our love story — be my big hit," Scott admits.

When it comes to marriage, Scott told Taste of Country the key has been "to be patient and enjoy it."

"Marriage is different than dating. It's different living with somebody," Scott explained. "Just be patient and talk through things."