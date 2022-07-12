Dylan Schneider Likes His Girls Country, His ATVs Over-Sized — and Dustin Lynch

At 22 years old, Indiana native Dylan Schneider would be in college if he wasn't pursuing a career in country music. Instead of chatting with girls between senior-level classes like many men his age, Schneider is dressing influencers in frayed, denim cut-offs and loading them in jacked-up ATVs to go mudding for his music video "Girls Country."

People is debuting the high-action clip that includes influencers Caden McGuire, Blake Moore, Hannah Barron, and more and was shot at a Granger Smith event in Austin, Texas. Schneider said there was everything from mudding and bonfires to bull riding.

"We got a lot of cool footage from that whole day," Schneider says, explaining they came back to Nashville and shot the performance scenes on the outskirts of town in more rural areas. "To have all my friends involved helped give it a more fun, country feel that I think people are really going to like to see."

"Girls Country" is from Schneider's five-song EP College Town, along with his previously released fan favorite "Lost in a Small Town" and "Right Girl."

Schneider and his co-writers penned "Girls Country" in about 45 minutes — after they got started. But it took them a while to land on an idea. Everyone went through their phones looking for song ideas with no luck before the concept of "Girls Country" came to him.

"It just kind of felt right," he says. "We obviously lived it with the, 'I like my girls country.' But it's also, 'I like a lot of country things.' We brought that whole idea into the mix, and we wanted to write something fun. It's definitely an up-tempo, in-your-face kind of song. Sometimes those seem like they would be the easiest, but they're the hardest to get a good one. When we landed on that idea, it felt fun and unique, so we had to put it out."

Schneider started playing country music at about 15 years old when he taught himself to strum guitar and sing. He performed any place he was allowed, including pizza restaurants and biker bars. Dustin Lynch was one of his dad's favorite singers, and the pair spent a lot of quality time going to shows together. Schneider posted videos of himself singing cover songs and originals on social media, which gained attention. A year later, some people from Nashville contacted him and invited him to Music City to write. His life changed as his career path solidified. The first time he could afford to buy concert tickets, he paid to take his dad to see Lynch.

"It was a crazy journey at that time, but there was nothing else I really wanted to do," he says. "I dove right in and was excited about it for sure."

When he was 18 years old, Schneider co-wrote Dustin Lynch's hit song "Mama's House." The singer and co-writers Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson and Justin Wilson wrote it for Schneider to sing, but the song left him underwhelmed. He says it's grown on him in recent years, and he loves that his first radio song came from Lynch.