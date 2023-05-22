Dylan Marlowe Marries Natalie Barber and Dedicates a Song to Her on Wedding Day: 'My Sweet Side'

Marlowe married Barber on Friday after getting engaged in November

By
Published on May 22, 2023 04:55 PM
DYLAN MARLOWE WEDS FIANCÉ
Dylan Marlowe and Natalie Barber. Photo: Whale Tale Weddings

Dylan Marlowe is celebrating his nuptials the way he knows best: through song.

The rising country star married his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Barber, on Friday, May 19 in Nashville. To mark the occasion, Marlowe released "You Were Right (Nat's Song)."

"I wrote this song about my girlfriend at the time who I am marrying today," he said in a press release.

"It's funny because a line in the song talks about selling my Jon boat to buy a ring, which luckily I didn't have to sell my boat! (Thanks to Jon Pardi) haha," he added. "I'm super excited for this song because I'm dropping it on our wedding day (today) as a surprise for Nat. She loves this song and I think she thinks I'll never put it out, so it'll be a good surprise for her."

DYLAN MARLOWE WEDS FIANCÉ
Natalie Barber and Dylan Marlowe. Whale Tale Weddings

He concluded his message by writing that the song is "true and authentic to my life currently" and he hopes "ya'll love it!"

In the track, Marlowe sings about everything that's changed since he met Barber.

"I've been drinking less beer these days/I've been cleaning up this old truck," he sings in the chorus. "Been getting my act together/Oh girl, look at what you've done."

DYLAN MARLOWE WEDS FIANCÉ
Natalie Barber and Dylan Marlowe. Whale Tale Weddings

He also marked the release with a social media post of the cover art.

"You Were Right is out now! Little surprise drop for yalls Thursday night! I get to marry my best friend tomorrow and this has always been her favorite song of mine so I figured there would never be a better time than now to release this song. I hope y'all love this one as much as I do! Love you Nat ♥️," he wrote.

On Sunday, Marlowe shared a compilation video with sweet footage from their wedding. "My sweet side," he captioned the video.

The couple announced they were engaged in November with social media posts: "Luckiest guy in the world, I love you @natalieinnashvillee let's get hitched 💍," Marlowe wrote at the time.

In July, they marked their five-year anniversary on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Marlowe released singles "Grew Up Country," "Record High" and "Place for Me."

"You Were Right (Nat's Song)" is out now.

