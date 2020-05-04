Dwight Yoakam Marries Emily Joyce in Front of Less Than 10 Guests — All 6 Feet Apart

Dwight Yoakam officially tied the knot — back in March.

The country singer, 63, and wife Emily Joyce said "I do" during an intimate Santa Monica ceremony ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused California residents to practice self-isolating and social distancing until officials can find a sound solution for the crisis.

"Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce wed in March just before the quarantine in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica," a rep for the "Ain't That Lonely Yet" singer confirms in a statement. "At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments."

The couple is overjoyed that their love has endured the difficult time in which their nuptials took place.

"In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another," the statement continues.

Yoakam and Joyce had together for a decade ahead of their romantic wedding ceremony.

"The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic," the statement reads.

Since his wedding, Yoakam has continued hosting his radio show on Sirius XM in which he chats with fellow stars including Post Malone, Bob Weir, Jakob Dylan and others who have joined.

