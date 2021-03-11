Drew Baldridge Debuts Romantic Music Video for 'That's You' — Starring His Fiancée!

"Katie has a really close connection with all my fans, so having her in this video just really made it that much more special," Drew Baldridge tells PEOPLE

There's no question who Drew Baldridge's one and only is!

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the country singer's new music video for "That's You," which Baldridge penned for fiancée Katherine Kraus.

In the clip, the couple share a sweet dance together at Saddle Woods Farm, where they'll be tying the knot later this spring.

"I wrote this song for my fiancée and to be honest I didn't have a plan for putting it out," Baldridge tells PEOPLE of the track, which ended up blowing up on TikTok, getting "almost two million views" overnight.

"The reason was so positive, so I knew I had to release it," he adds.

Image zoom Drew Baldridge | Credit: Patoka Sounds Records

As for coming up with the right visual to go along with the song, Baldridge, 29, says that filming the music video at their wedding venue was "the perfect fit."

"After we recorded the song, I spoke to my friend Wales Toney at Whale Tale Media about shooting a video for it. I wanted to do something really simple and he came up with the idea to find a place where my fiancée Katie and I could just dance to the song," the singer explains. "Since Saddle Woods Farm is where we are getting married, it was the perfect fit."

And while Baldridge's fiancée may not be used to being in front of the camera, she had a blast during the shoot.

"I really think Katie was excited to be a part of this video. She did have to drink a glass of wine to loosen up a bit because she's not used to dancing on camera," he jokes. "But once we started filming, she was a natural. Katie has a really close connection with all my fans, so having her in this video just really made it that much more special."

"I thought it was really cool to get to dance together in our venue with just us and our videographer before our actual big wedding day in May," he adds.

However, the music video made the couple realize they may still have some work to do on their moves before their big day.