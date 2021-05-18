Drew Baldridge Debuts 'She's Somebody's Daughter' Music Video — Featuring His Wedding Footage!
Drew Baldridge married Katherine Kraus on May 7 in Tennessee
Drew Baldridge and Katherine Kraus' fairy tale wedding is at the forefront of the singer-songwriter's latest music release.
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the music video to Baldridge's song "She's Somebody's Daughter," which Kraus, 26, danced to with her father during her and Baldridge's wedding reception that was held at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on May 7.
The three-and-a-half minute-long music video features footage of Baldridge, 29, and Kraus from their special day, including the moments when they each walked down the aisle and when they kissed after saying "I do."
In addition, sweet throwback footage of Kraus as a young girl is interspersed throughout the music video, which is played to Baldridge's immaculate vocals.
Prior to the couple's wedding, Baldridge recorded a special version of "She's Somebody's Daughter" for Kraus and her dad's father-daughter dance.
"I wrote this song a couple of years ago with Katie in mind so it has always held a place in our hearts," he told PEOPLE. "And to be able to hear it on our wedding day will be overwhelming."
For the mother-son dance, Baldridge wrote a song for his mom called "Can She Have This Dance?"
Baldridge and Kraus were joined on their wedding day by their family and close friends, and their bridal party featured 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen. They were married by Baldridge's cousin Christopher Tanner, who is is a pastor, and they wrote their own vows.
During the ceremony, Kraus walked down the aisle to Ruelle's "I Get to Love You," and she and Baldridge exited to James Taylor's "Your Smiling Face."
"We have sung this song to each other since we started dating," Baldridge told PEOPLE. "It's always been one of our favorites."
Baldridge and Kraus first met back in 2014, while at a music venue called the Forum in Macomb, Illinois.
"I was sitting at a back bar after I performed that night, and Katie was sitting two stools over," Baldridge says. "Some guy kept trying to talk to Katie so she scooted down a couple seats and said to me, 'Talk to me until this guy leaves.' That night we became friends but it took us a year and a half to have our first official date. After some back-and-forth long-distance dating, Katie moved to Nashville in 2016, and we've been together ever since."
