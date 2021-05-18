Drew Baldridge Debuts 'She's Somebody's Daughter' Music Video — Featuring His Wedding Footage!

Drew Baldridge and Katherine Kraus' fairy tale wedding is at the forefront of the singer-songwriter's latest music release.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the music video to Baldridge's song "She's Somebody's Daughter," which Kraus, 26, danced to with her father during her and Baldridge's wedding reception that was held at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on May 7.

The three-and-a-half minute-long music video features footage of Baldridge, 29, and Kraus from their special day, including the moments when they each walked down the aisle and when they kissed after saying "I do."

Drew Baldridge Wedding

In addition, sweet throwback footage of Kraus as a young girl is interspersed throughout the music video, which is played to Baldridge's immaculate vocals.

The couple's rings — Baldridge's engraved with the song title

Prior to the couple's wedding, Baldridge recorded a special version of "She's Somebody's Daughter" for Kraus and her dad's father-daughter dance.

"I wrote this song a couple of years ago with Katie in mind so it has always held a place in our hearts," he told PEOPLE. "And to be able to hear it on our wedding day will be overwhelming."

For the mother-son dance, Baldridge wrote a song for his mom called "Can She Have This Dance?"

Katie Kraus and her father

Drew Baldridge and his mother

Baldridge and Kraus were joined on their wedding day by their family and close friends, and their bridal party featured 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen. They were married by Baldridge's cousin Christopher Tanner, who is is a pastor, and they wrote their own vows.

During the ceremony, Kraus walked down the aisle to Ruelle's "I Get to Love You," and she and Baldridge exited to James Taylor's "Your Smiling Face."

"We have sung this song to each other since we started dating," Baldridge told PEOPLE. "It's always been one of our favorites."

Drew Baldridge and Katie Kraus

Baldridge and Kraus first met back in 2014, while at a music venue called the Forum in Macomb, Illinois.