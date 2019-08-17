Country Star Drake White Rushed to Hospital After Nearly Collapsing on Stage in Virginia

Image zoom Jo Hale/Redferns

Country singer Drake White was hospitalized on Friday night after he nearly collapsed on stage during a performance.

White was approximately 15 minutes into his set at Elmwood Park’s amphitheater in Roanoke, Virginia when the incident happened, a source tells PEOPLE.

After stumbling on stage, the “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” singer, 35, was caught by one of the members in his band before he was transported to a local hospital, the source says.

Following the scary incident, White tweeted a message to his fans and thanked them for his support as he continues to receive medical treatment.

“Hey friends- sorry we had to cut it short tonight. I’m getting checked out by some of Roanoke’s finest docs and will keep you posted,” he tweeted. “Thanks for your prayers and continued support. Love ya!”

White is currently on tour and was the opening act on Friday for American Idol alum and fellow country singer Scotty McCreery.

The singer has show dates scheduled across the United States in South Carolina, Kansas, Texas, California, Massachusetts, and Kentucky before he is expected to travel to Australia for five performances.

White is then scheduled to return to the U.S. in October to finish the last leg of the tour, which is due to close on Nov. 16 in Nebraska.

At this time, it is unclear if the tour will go on as planned and whether White will have to postpone any show dates.

White broke onto the country scene years ago with his band The Big Fire as an opening act for several big-name artists including Eric Church and Luke Bryan, as well as Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

In 2016, he released his debut album Spark, which featured chart-topping singles “It Feels Good”, Livin’ the Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again.”

Two years later, the singer released a five-song EP called Pieces in May 2018.