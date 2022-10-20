Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin are gearing up to take gospel's biggest night by storm!

On Friday, Campbell and Tomlin are helming the GMA Dove Awards from Nashville. Ahead of the big night, the hosts spoke to PEOPLE about how they prepared for their roles.

"Hosting is definitely different from performing. Hosting is easier, but also challenging because you have to connect with the entire room. I'm good at doing it with music," the "Go Get It" singer, 50, says. "I will absolutely be nervous, but I calm myself down by telling myself they called me because they believed I was capable of doing this and doing a good job. I always move forward with a smile and the best of myself and make it happen."

Tomlin, 50, adds, "Co-hosting an award show is such a different muscle, but something you may not know about me is that I actually did stand-up comedy in college, so I am hoping all that practice pays off when it's show time!"

Chris Tomlin and Erica Campbell. @javis_dason/GMA Dove Awards

They also revealed how they prepped for the night, which took place on Tuesday and is airing on Friday exclusively on TBN and the TBN app.

"It's a combination of preparing and trusting that the night will be great. You can't over-prepare because things change and so you have to be flexible and able to have a good time and laugh at yourself if you fumble someone's name, but you gotta do your research to make sure you know people's names," says Campbell.

For Tomlin, it's all about the details: "I am definitely someone who loves to be prepared so we will of course do a read-through, rehearsal, and all that but knowing Erica and me, I think we may have a few tricks up our sleeve to make the night really memorable!"

As co-hosts, the pair also needed to establish a "vibe" for the night — and both agree that they're here for the organic good times.

"The vibe is so fun! Erica is high-energy, funny, and extremely talented," says Tomlin. "So for me, it is incredible to do something like this with someone you not only have a lot in common with but also are complementary to."

Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin. @javis_dason/GMA Dove Awards

"This is our first time co-hosting together so we are going to make it up as we go along. I'm bringing laughter, fun, unity and strength," the Mary Mary member adds. "I'm going to really make sure I teach Chris how to be a duo member because I'm pretty good at it. I'm not sure he has much experience, but I have no problem helping him out."

As for what viewers could look forward to? "Not only an incredible night of celebration but also of amazing music and worship."

"[And] seeing great music celebrating Jesus," says Campbell. "Unity like we haven't seen in a while. Love and celebration of music that we get to share with the entire world. I'm super excited and my clothes are going to be really cute too."

The event will air Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on Oct. 28 at the same time.