Doug Supernaw Dies of Lung and Bladder Cancer at Age 60: ‘Rest Easy Brother’

Supernaw was originally diagnosed with stage IV lung and bladder cancer in February 2019. The cancer had spread to his brain and spine, his team said

Country star Doug Supernaw has died.

The "Reno" singer died Friday morning after facing lung and bladder cancer for nearly two years. He was 60.

"Doug was a mainstay of country music in the ’90s," his Gold Record label said in a statement. "After an almost twenty-year hiatus from the music scene, Doug was looking to record and perform live again."

Supernaw received an "aggressive treatment schedule" before being placed in hospice care in October.

"Fighting the good fight for almost two years, Doug’s cancer had spread to his brain and spine," the label wrote in a statement.

Supernaw "died at home in his "beloved Texas." He is survived by his third wife, his children and grand-children.

Several country artists shared tributes for the country singer responsible for eleven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. His tracks "Reno," "I Don't Call Him Daddy" and "Not Enough Hours In The Night" hit No. 1 in the 1990s.

"Doug Supernaw has gone home ... rest easy brother," tweeted The Oak Ridge Boys.

"I’m sad today for the loss of my friend Doug Supernaw. He went to be with Jesus early this morning," tweeted country star Doug Stone. "Cissy, Jade and I will be here for you. Whatever you need! This one hurts."

In February 2019, his team announced that he was taken to the hospital after having "a prolonged cough." He was diagnosed with "advanced" forms of cancer.

“Additional tests found fluid on his heart and lungs which put his heart in an A-Fib condition,” they explained, adding that further testing discovered a “suspicious mass in his right lung,” leading doctors to transfer Supernaw to another hospital in Houston.

“We would like to thank Doug’s amazing medical team for working so diligently in both the care and treatment, of our beloved Doug,” they wrote at the time. “We would also like thank both our friends, and amazing fan base for the so many heart-felt prayers during this difficult time.”