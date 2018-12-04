Dolly Parton's Husband Wants to Have a Threesome with Jennifer Aniston

Dolly Parton‘s husband wants his wife and Jennifer Aniston to be more than creative collaborators.

When the country legend, 72, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to discuss the songs she wrote for the new Netflix film Dumplin’, she revealed that Carl Dean Thomas — whom she’s been married to for 52 years — was a little too pumped about the prospect of getting to know the Friends alum, 49.

“I love her to death,” Parton said of Aniston, who stars in Dumplin’. “My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. I think he fantasizes, like, a threesome.”

Then, for the pièce de résistance, she joked, “But he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” This quip prompted her host to collapse on the ground and attempt to crawl away on all fours.

The “Jolene” singer posed for the cover of PEOPLE last month, and for the issue, she discussed her struggles with her weight, aging, working with Brad Pitt‘s ex and her relationship with her husband — who famously shuns the spotlight and never appears at public events with Parton.

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” she told PEOPLE. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Parton also looked back on their early courtship: “When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald’s … We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!” she recalled.

And though Parton certainly loves to get dolled up — “He knows I’m always going to kind of be fixed up for him because I don’t believe in going home and being a slouch” — she is most grateful that Dean sees her inner beauty.

“He doesn’t care what I wear as long as I’m happy,” Parton raved. “He loves me the way I am.”

Dumplin’ — which tells the story of an overweight teen who finds confidence through Parton’s music — is available to stream on Netflix Friday.