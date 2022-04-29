Dolly Parton previously said that she wanted to remove herself from the ballot to ensure that votes for other acts were not split

Dolly Parton Says She'll 'Accept Gracefully' If She's Inducted into Rock Hall Despite Trying to Opt Out

Dolly Parton may soon become a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite her own objections — and if she does, she'll accept with a smile on her face.

The country legend, 76, previously tried to opt-out of the ballot so as not to split votes for other acts. But because her request came too late, she's still eligible and is ready for whatever outcome is meant to be.

"I'll accept gracefully. I'll just say, 'Thanks,' and I'll accept it because the fans vote," she told NPR's Morning Edition on Friday. "But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music. And I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that, but if they can't go there to be recognized, where do they go?"

Parton said that that's why she'd requested to be removed from the ballot in March, but has since learned that the Rock Hall works a little differently.

"I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, 'cause I never considered myself a rock artist," she said. "But obviously there's more to it than that."

The "Jolene" singer, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, was announced as one of this year's nominees in February, alongside stars like Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Duran Duran and Beck.

She announced the next month, though, that she wanted to remove herself from the ballot because she wanted to ensure that other acts got a fair shot.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said in a statement at the time. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The singer noted that despite the move, she was now inspired to record a rock 'n' roll album, and hoped to one day be re-considered for entry into the coveted Rock Hall.

Parton's plea, however, came a little too late, as by the time she made her decision public, the ballots had already been sent out, meaning she is still up for a spot.

"Dolly's nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for induction at our ceremony," the organization said in a statement, in part.

It concluded, "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."