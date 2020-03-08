Dolly Parton Says She Wants to Recreate Her Playboy Cover for 75th Birthday: 'It'd Be Such a Hoot'

Dolly Parton wants to see herself on the cover of Playboy again!

The country music star, who recently celebrated her 74th birthday, sat down with 60 Minutes Australia and revealed that she doesn’t plan on ever retiring from music, and even hopes to recreate her old Playboy cover next year.

“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again,” she said. “See I did Playboy Magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

When asked if she would recreate the original cover with the same outfit, the “Jolene” singer replied, “Maybe!”

“I could probably use it,” she said, jokingly adding, “Boobs are still the same.”

Parton appeared on the magazine’s October 1978 cover when she was 32 years old.

She wore the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears. The icon was the first country star to grace the cover of the magazine.

Later in the 60 Minutes Australia interview, Parton spoke about the plastic surgery she’s had done, explaining why she doesn’t expect to look any different as she continues to grow older.

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have,” she said of the procedures she’s had. “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

Parton added, “Even when I’m 90, I’ll still probably look about the same way. Just thicker make-up and bigger hair.”

Image zoom Dolly Parton Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Parton has recently been promoting her new A&E documentary special titled Biography: Dolly. It is said to follow the “9 to 5” singer’s extraordinary journey to stardom — from her childhood spent in poverty to her early days in Nashville, Tennessee.

The documentary will also cover her multiple hit songs and recent 50th-anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry.

“I wanted to be seen, I wanted to be recognized, I wanted to be a star,” Parton shares in the introduction of an exclusive first look at the film. “I know I look artificial, but I might surprise you. I’m totally real inside.”

Various friends and fellow musicians such as Jane Fonda and Linda Perry speak about the country megastar in the feature, which also includes exclusive interviews with Parton herself, Chris Stapleton, Kylie Minogue, Lily Tomlin and other friends.

Biography: Dolly premieres on April 12 at 8 p.m. EST.